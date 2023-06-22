Record-breaking frost from last month has Governor Phil Scott reaching out to Washington D.C. for help.

This past Monday, Gov. Scott sent a letter to the United States Department of Agriculture requesting a disaster designation for the state of Vermont. The request is aimed at financially aiding farmers and winemakers whose crops were damaged by the frost in mid-May. Some farms, particularly ones in southern Vermont, have reported losing as much as 100 percent of their crops.

“The hard frost destroyed fruit blossoms and damaged vines throughout the state,” Gov. Scott wrote in his letter to the USDA and Tom Vilsack, the United States Secretary of Agriculture. “The damage is extensive and pervasive, and we anticipate pick-your-own farms may be particularly impacted. Unfortunately, most of Vermont’s orchards and vineyards do not have crop insurance … Consequently, I request a Secretarial Disaster Designation for the State of Vermont.”

Anson Tebbetts, Vermont’s Secretary of Agriculture, said Thursday afternoon that USDA officials have since responded to Gov. Scott, saying they are working on his request.

“[This frost] has been the worst one for about 25 years,” Tebbetts said. “It came at a crucial time. I think right now the critical part is gathering that data, that information, getting sort of like how much was lost.”

As someone who grew up and works on farms, Tebbetts knows how damaging this frost was, and hopes the USDA is able to offer low-interest loans or even relief checks to those impacted.

“Those that have sustained crop damage should, first of all, make sure that they’ve reported those losses to their local FSA office through USDA, and it may offer some low-interest loans,” Tebbetts said. “I don’t want to raise expectations too high that they’re going to write, you know, relief check or direct aid to people, but there may be opportunities for that.”