Time is running out for Governor Phil Scott to make a decision on the Universal School Meals bill, as the deadline for him to take action on it is this Wednesday.

Since March of 2020, students in Vermont have had access to free food in school thanks to federal and state funding. The Universal School Meals bill aims to make that permanent by taking money from the state’s education fund to continue providing children with food.

In early May, Vermont’s House and Senate passed the bill with overwhelming support and sent it to Governor Scott’s desk. However, Scott has said the bill won’t help Vermonters since their property taxes pay for the state’s education fund.

People advocating for the bill disagree with Scott’s take, arguing it’s a worthy investment. With just days until a decision is made, they’re trying to change the governor’s mind.

“We’ve had this program in place since March of 2020, and reported stigma in schools is down, academic achievement is up, participation in school meals is up,” said Teddy Waszazak, the Universal School Meals Campaign Manager for Hunger Free Vermont, a non-profit organization. “There are members of his own party that have openly supported this bill, and both houses of the legislature voted for this bill overwhelmingly.”

If Scott does veto the bill, there’s a good chance it will become law anyways. The House gave 22 more votes than necessary for a veto override when they sent the bill to his desk in May.