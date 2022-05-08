Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would have helped the Green Mountain State meet its climate change commitments by creating a ‘clean heat’ standard for emissions from heating buildings.

In his veto message, the governor wrote that the bill doesn’t mention any details of costs and potential effects on Vermonters. Scott added that he repeatedly asked lawmakers to include those details so that they could be debated before they’d be imposed.

According to VPR, legislative leaders say they’re perplexed and disappointed by the veto. The Vermont House and Senate are both expected to decide within the next week whether or not they’ll try to override the veto.