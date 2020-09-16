Gov. Scott vetoes climate change bill, Democrats counter

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott vetoed the climate change bill Tuesday, in a move that garnered swift reaction from Democrats.

“To prioritize the emission reductions necessary to address climate change, we need to learn the lessons of building a comprehensive clean water plan. H.688, as written, will lead to inefficient spending and long, costly court battles, not the tangible investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, and affordable weatherization and clean transportation options that Vermonters need,” Gov. Scott added.

Scott wrote he shares the legislature’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but doesn’t want the harmful effects of the bill. Scott, previously said he doesn’t think making the state financially liable and open to a lawsuit is the right approach.

The Vermont House, last week, concurred with minor Senate changes to the bill in a 102 to 45 vote.

People in favor of the “Global Warming Solutions Act” were quick to comment.

“Four years into his term as Governor, Vermont still lacks a strategy to prepare for and address climate change. Our most vulnerable communities and rural areas lack the resiliency needed for the climate emergency. Vermont is the only state in the northeast with higher greenhouse gas emissions than we had 30 years ago. It’s time for Vermont to catch up. Unfortunately, the Governor’s veto of this bill risks putting us further behind.” Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said.

Attorney General TJ, who said he testified in support of the bill was also upset with the veto, in a statement from his office.

“Let me be clear: As Attorney General, I find this bill to be a legally sound and measured approach to tackling one of the greatest crises of our time,” Donovan wrote in part.

Scott wrote he hopes the legislature will revisit this bill before it adjourns, or in January, using his input and “what we have learned from our clean water work to make it better.”