Gov. Scott will lift ‘any remaining restrictions and mandates’ if roughly 28,000 more Vermonters get their first dose

MONTPELIER – At Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Governor Phil Scott gave Vermonters a vaccination goal well within reach – if 80 percent of eligible Vermonters get at least one dose of the vaccine, the state will go back to normal ahead of schedule.

“If we hit 80 percent, I’ll lift any remaining restrictions and mandates that day,” Governor Scott said.

The magic number is 27,954. As of Friday morning, that’s how many people would have to get their first dose for Vermont to return to full normalcy.

Governor Scott called on everyone to do their part in reaching his goal, including those who have already been vaccinated.

“It could be a simple as offering someone a ride, helping them find the closest vaccination site or telling them your story as to why you got yours,” Governor Scott said.

He added that the people who could help accelerate Vermont’s timeline the most are those between the ages of 18 and 29. In that age group, only 47.4 percent have received their first dose of the vaccine.

“I understand why some might not have felt the urgency yet, but now’s your time to do the right thing,” Governor Scott said. “We’re counting on you to help lift restrictions early, including gathering sizes, masks, social distancing, the curfew at bars, restaurants, social clubs and the rest.”

Currently, nearly 75 percent of eligible Vermonters have received at least one dose – more than 400,000 people.

Over the past seven days, Vermont is averaging roughly 2500 first doses per day. From here on out, averaging just 1500 would mean lifting restrictions by June 8.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said it may even be time to start worrying less about wasted doses if it ultimately means more people are covered.

“We must do everything we can to get them vaccinated, and that might mean opening a new vial even if not all of the doses can be used right away,” Dr. Levine said. “We need to seize the moment any time someone comes to us for a shot. It may be that person’s only chance to get vaccinated.”

Governor Scott said if and when Vermont reaches his 80 percent threshold, one thing that won’t change is easy access to vaccines.

“We’re going to continue to set up clinics, advocate for people to get their vaccination, and continue to try and meet them where they are, and that includes the Northeast Kingdom,” Governor Scott said. “This isn’t over.”