Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s deputy chief of staff has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Brittney Wilson, 36, of Danville has been released on a citation and is due in court on April 3. Vermont State Police say they saw a car cross the center line on Route 2 in St. Johnsbury shortly before 12:30 Saturday morning. Troopers accuse Wilson of driving that car and of showing signs of intoxication when they pulled the car over.

Wilson has served as the governor’s deputy chief of staff since January of 2021. Prior to that, she worked as Scott’s secretary of civil and military affairs. Wilson was also Scott’s campaign manager in 2016 and 2018.