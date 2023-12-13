Montpelier, VT– Governor Phil Scott is taking a stance on the call for embattled Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore to step down.

On Monday, the Vermont Sheriff’s Association announced its disapproval of Sheriff Grismore’s actions last summer. He was caught on video kicking a detainee.

The governor echoes the sheriffs’ call for Grismore to resign, but Scott also says, the will of the voters comes first.

“I think it would be the best thing for everyone, maybe not for him personally, but for everyone else, to step down, but it’s his prerogative, and it’s my understanding that he’s not going to,” says Scott. “I can’t believe there aren’t too many voters that didn’t see the video of what happened, and they still voted him in.”

The governor notes impeachment is a “high bar,” and says Franklin County made its choice when voting Grismore in. Scott says, simply not liking someone is not an impeachable offense.