Governor Cuomo declares state of emergency in 44 counties due to winter storm

Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency in 44 counties, including Clinton and Essex county. Governor Cuomo calls it a serious situation.

“If you are not an essential worker you should not be on the roads when there is a state of emergency,” Governor Cuomo said.

By Tuesday morning, snowfall is expected in the North Country.

“Yes we have had snow storms before, yes we have been through it before but this is a dangerous life threatening situation,” Governor Cuomo said.

Spokesman for New York State Electric & Gas, Ridge Harris said they have people ready in Clinton Essex and Franklin counties, should outages occur.

“We have crews standing by and they will be quick to respond, if an outage occurs for any variety of reasons related to the storm,” Harris said.

Another big concern, we are used to by now, is slick roads.

“We don’t want folks to drive off and come in contact with one of our utility poles which can also knock out power, so a reminder to folks to drive safely and slowly if they have to be out on the road in winter weather,” Harris said.

Harris said there are a few ways to prepare for these types of storms.

“Have extra flashlights handy, have all your cell phones and tablets charged ahead of time have a full tank of gas in your car, those types of things,” Harris said.

It is also important to keep your vents clear.

“Really prevents exhaust buildup and potential carbon monoxide exposure in the home,” Harris said.

As for governor Cuomo, he has one final message.

“Stay home,” Governor Cuomo.