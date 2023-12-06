Montpelier, VT– Governor Phil Scott wants to hear from you about the people that make a difference in your life, or in your community.

The Governor highlighted the ‘Vermont Lights the Way: Rays of Kindness Initiative,’ which seeks to recognize different Vermonters for everyday acts of goodwill and kindness.

Gov. Scott proclaimed December as ‘Rays of Kindness Month,’ and is calling on people to nominate those in their community who have gone above and beyond.

“Vermonters continue to show their commitment to community, willingness to serve, and going the extra mile to help those in need,” says Scott. “We see this in all kinds of acts, big and small, sometimes it’s just the little things, those simple, random acts of kindness that can make all the difference in the world.”

The link to nominate someone can be found here.