Governor Hochul officially announces her pick for Lieutenant Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Governor Kathy Hochul made the news official today that she’s chosen State Senator Brian Benjamin as her Lieutenant Governor. The announcement took place in Benjamin’s district in Harlem.

“I am so delighted to announce my partner, and the word partner means something to me,” the Governor said.

Hochul who has described her relationship with former Governor Andrew Cuomo as ‘not close’ says she and her pick for Lieutenant Governor, State Senator Brian Benjamin will work side-by-side. Hochul, who hails from Western New York had said her selection would be from New York City.

Benjamin who grew up in Harlem, spent time working in investment banking before he became involved in government. The Democrat has served in the State Senate for about four years.

Today he spoke to some of the issues he hopes their administration will address.

“Gun violence in our community. We’ve got to make sure that we keep our kids safe. The homeless problem. Homelessness is a massive problem. Affordable housing, huge problem. The Delta variant. COVID,” Benjamin said.

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday presumptive GOP nominee for Governor, Lee Zeldin criticized the selection as “out of touch” and said, “…Benjamin… championed cashless bail, fought to defund the police, ushered into law the highest taxes in the country for many New Yorkers and so many other disastrous policies!”

Governor Hochul says Benjamin will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor shortly after Labor Day.