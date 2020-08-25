Governor: Most Vermont schools to go hybrid during pandemic

FILE – In this July 24, 2020 file photo, Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va. The Justice Department is highlighting a number of actions school officials should take to increase safety, including improving mental health resources, monitoring social media accounts and improving physical safety measures. The report was released Tuesday and was a culmination of a federal school safety working group. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says most of the state’s schools are going to have students studying at home and in school to start the upcoming school year.

Scott said during his regular virus briefing Tuesday that the low rate of infection in Vermont should make it possible for students to return to school safely. Scott says “‘we all share the goal” of making sure children get the same high quality education they would have had before the pandemic.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Vermont has both the lowest rate of new infections in the country and the lowest rate of positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19.