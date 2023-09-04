St. Albans, VT – Governor Phil Scott has appointed Bram W. Kranichfeld as the interim state’s attorney of Franklin County. Kranichfeld takes over for John Lavoie who announced his resignation last week. He will serve until a permanent appointment is made.

Kranichfeld was chief of the criminal division of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office from 2018 to 2019. Prior to that, he was a deputy state’s attorney in the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2012. He was chief deputy from 2015 to 2017 as the chief deputy.

Kranichfeld’s appointment takes effect immediately. Former state’s attorney John Lavoie resigned amid an impeachment investigation and a report him of inappropriate workplace conduct. Lavoie is also accused of making unwanted physical contact on two separate occasions.

In a statement, Kranichfeld says “I am truly honored and humbled to be called to this important service. I look forward to beginning the hard work of starting the healing process and restoring confidence in this office.”

Bram W. Kranichfeld, interim Franklin County State’s Attorney Source: Office of Gov. Phil Scott

Governor Phil Scott said “Given the difficult nature of this vacancy at the state’s attorney’s office, I believe it’s important to provide stability and certainty through this transition until a permanent replacement is identified,” The Governor added “Bram has demonstrated his commitment to community, and his significant experience practicing law makes him a good fit to serve in this interim role.”