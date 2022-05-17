Montpelier, VT — On Tuesday, Vermont Governor Phil Scott officially announced his plan to run for re-election and is seeking a fourth term. Scott says he wanted to wait until the legislative session ended to announce his decision and pointed to ongoing challenges Vermonters face including inflation and affordable housing, saying there’s more work to do.

In a social media post, and a letter sent to the media, Scott announced his decision. “What you see is what you get. Some of the same concerns I had five or six years ago are still here today. Our demographics being one, trying to grow the economy, and make Vermont more affordable, tax relief, they’re the same.”

Scott has been in office since 2017, among the accomplishments he touted are budget surpluses, investments in infrastructure, and working across the aisle. “We haven’t accomplished all we hope to but there’s still time it the game so to speak.”

According to the University of New Hampshire poll, Scott is among the most popular governors in the country, with 57% of Vermonters holding a favorable view. Right now, he is the only Republican in the race. The only other declared challenger is Democratic candidate Brenda Siegel, who officially filed her papers on Tuesday morning.

“People really want to see a governor that doesn’t veto everything that the legislators do,” said Siegel. “They have a lot of respect for their elected leaders of their state.” Siegel last ran for governor in 2018, losing the Democratic primary. She also ran an unsuccessful bid for Lieutenant Governor two years ago. “I expect that it’s going to be a tight fight, but a fight worth having,” said Siegel.

Her listed top priorities are tackling the housing crisis and the opioid crisis, and to battle climate change.

Governor Scott says his priority won’t be campaigning, saying he’s never run a negative campaign and never will.

There’s still more time for candidates to get in the race, as major party candidates have until next Thursday at 5 pm to file. Independent candidates will have until August. The Vermont primary is Tuesday, August 9th.