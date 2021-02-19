Governor Phil Scott joins US Climate Alliance to applaud the decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement

Today Governor Phil Scott joined a bipartisan group of governors in the US Climate Alliance to applaud the decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement. It’s a problem that requires a federal approach along with local action.

The state of Vermont is working to combat climate change. Governor Phil Scott’s fiscal year 2022 budget proposal includes $40 million dollars to help Vermonters transition to electric vehicles, weatherization programs and community solar projects.

“This includes five million to make it easier for low income Vermonters to buy evs,” Governor Scott said.

Over the years, Governor Scott has expanded the number of ev stations across the state.

“At the end of 2021 every Vermonter will be within 30 miles of a fast charging station,” Governor Scott said.

But it’s going to take a lot more work.

“To tackle climate change effectively, we need a federal approach as well as local support,” Governor Scott said.

Climate and Energy Program Director at the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, Ben Edgerly Walsh said we have the opportunity to turn this ship around.

“We see the governor’s actions this year as a step in the right direction,” Edgerly Walsh said.

Walsh said what we are seeing in Texas shows us what will happen if we don’t take action now.

“The reality is the climate crisis is making weather weirder and mankind it unpredictable in ways that our society is in many cases not ready to deal with,” Edgerly Walsh said.

Associate Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at Northern Vermont University, Janel Hanrahan said acknowledging the problem and talking to each other is the biggest first step.

“We need to recognize the fact that we have just a huge amount of carbon that’s in the atmosphere that is directly attributed to human actions, and we need to first of all figure out how we are going to adapt to this new climate system,” Hanrahan said.

Hanrahan said we are in the midst of a crisis and she’s not talking about the one pandemic.

“Because once that one is done we’re looming on the edge with this next crisis, and the next one can’t be fixed with a vaccine, this isn’t going to go away if we just stay home,” Hanrahan said.