Students in need may not qualify for free meals due to the 2023 budget.

Montpelier, VT – Governor Phil Scott allowed a bill extending the state’s Universal School Meals Program to become law without his signature Wednesday, and he signed a law that will allow creation of an online sports betting market in Vermont.

Scott has spoken out against the free-meals program in recent months. It’s slotted to cost over $20 million per year, which will be paid for by a slight property tax increase. But by allowing the bill to become law, students will continue get lunch and breakfast for free.

Teachers, students, advocates and nutritionists around the state say the meals program has paid dividends in terms of stigma and hunger. Scott has called the taxes to pay for the program “regressive.”

“This will be paid for by all Vermonters, including those with low incomes. That’s not progressive education funding policy, it’s regressive policy that hurts the very families we are trying to help,” said Scott in a statement on Wednesday.

Some lawmakers say they share that concern, while advocates say the program’s impact is worth every dollar.

“We’re taking money and spending it on people that don’t need it. It’s $20 million, and we could take $15 million of that and put it back into the budget someplace else where it is really needed to help those of lesser means,” said State Senator Russ Ingalls.

But Teddy Waszazak from Hunger Free Vermont says the rate of Vermont families participating in the program has increased by the double digits.

“We are hearing anecdotal reports from teachers, guidance counselors, school nutrition professionals that behavior professionals are down, the stigma is down. The stigma has been eliminated,” said

In signing the online sports betting bill, Scott said its time to focus on getting Vermonters off the illegal market and onto a regulated one, but the work to implement the market is still to come.

There will now be a 30-day public hearing, and the state will then have to request a proposal to sports book operators in mid-July, who have to submit respective bids to the state’s review panel.

“We will review the bids. We will then select and score based on the evaluation criteria of the bidders. We will then select the operators and the department will enter a contract negotiation with them,” said Commissioner for the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery Wendy Knight.

Vermont is now the 38th state to legalize sports betting, joining other surrounding states like New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Knight says the department hopes to have the sports books operating in the state by the end of 2023 and ready for the NFL playoffs.

The bill also sets aside money to create a program to help those with a gambling problem.