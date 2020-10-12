Governor Phil Scott reflects on thwarted plot against Michigan Governor

Governor Phil Scott addressed the thwarted plot in Michigan to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and members of her family. He told the Green Mountain State Friday his best wishes go out to the Whitmer family.

When asked if he was worried about his own safety, Scott said he feels well protected. However, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said there are threats made to elected and appointed officials in Vermont every year.

But he says he and the Scott administration don’t discuss the details of those threats. Unlike Michigan, Schirling pointed out Vermont did not see an increase in violence during the lockdowns.

Governor Scott commends the FBI and local law enforcement who were able to thwart these domestic terror attacks.

“I want to stress where we are today as a country. we’re so polarized. we’re so divided. we need to heal that. and we do that by being better people. by being better role models to tamp down the rhetoric to try to find ways to work together. and it doesn’t mean that we don’t disagree. but it does mean that we do so civilly and respectfully,” said Scott.

Governor Scott says the situation is a reminder of the importance of public safety and law enforcement in this country.