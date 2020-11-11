Governor Phil Scott temporarily suspends travel map

Governor Phil Scott is temporarily suspending the travel map. This means no one can visit without a quarantine. If people come into the state, they need to quarantine for 14 days or seven days with a PCR test.

“If you don’t need to travel right now don’t,” Governor Scott said.

There is an increase in case growth nationally and regionally. In the Northeast we are expected to see a 105% increase in new cases over the next six weeks. Vermont Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine said this trend is concerning.

“The fact is our entire region is in danger from the surge in COVID-19 cases happening right now and it’s very clear things will not improve any time soon,” Dr. Levine said.

Another concern is travel for the holiday season. Many provinces in Canada saw an increase in case counts after celebrating Canadian Thanksgiving in October. Cases grew over 200% after the holiday. Governor Phil Scott said when people consider going somewhere they should take one thing into consideration.

“Think about our wants vs. our needs and if it’s a need let’s hold off of that,” Governor Scott said.

To help contain the case levels, getting more tests is becoming a top priority. The state of Vermont is in the process of entering into a contract with CIC Health of Cambridge Massachusetts to offer testing every day of the week at locations all around Vermont.

“I believe we have a very good opportunity to really make sure that, that sea of red that is, does not totally engulf us completely,” Dr. Levine said.

Testing for teachers and staff is also a priority. They are working with the Agency of Education to offer testing to teachers and staff each week. The state will provide the funding. Dr. Levine said offering these tests will be beneficial for many reasons.

“And they will of course help us keep our schools open and students having the benefit of in school versus remote learning,” Dr. Levine said.

Although Dr. Levine wants Vermonters to keep one things in mind.

“Testing is detection but it is not prevention,” Dr. Levine said.

If you are interested in finding a testing location, you can find them here.