Governor Scott addresses mandated school and child care closures

Today marks the first day of Governor Phil Scott’s mandated school and child care closures. The governor has directed all child care centers across the state to stop operating as normal. However, they are encouraged to stay open where necessary, in order to provide child care for essential personnel.

Currently, essential personnel refer to educators, health care providers, first responders, servicemen and women in the national guard who have been activated because of the virus, and state employees working on a response to COVID-19. “We’ve shown over this short period of time, this is evolving and we are making changes as we see necessary,” said Governor Scott.

And while there are workers who do not technically fall under the “essential personnel” category, we are told that the list is being revised and updated to reflect any necessary additions, which are constantly evolving with this virus.

Mike Sherling, from the Department of Public Safety, tells us that, “grocery store workers, folks who are distributing food and people in that supply chain who supply food are essential people. So we expect additional guidance to be available as that list evolves over the course of the day.”

As far as families who rely on schools to provide students their meals during the day, officials say not to worry, and that they are currently working on getting grants approved to ensure no one goes hungry.

“We’ve received the necessary waiver from the USDA to offer reimbursed student meals on a distributed basis. 39 of our approximate 60 supervisory unions have applications approved and are ready to start serving meals, many are doing so today,” said Secretary of Education Dan French.

They also point out that while as of now this is only in place for a two week period, we should be planning for extensions to come in the following weeks.