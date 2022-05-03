Montpelier, VT — In his weekly press conference, Governor Phil Scott addressed the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the right to abortion in the U.S. Scott says he would disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision, if it holds up and believes that women have the right to choose. “If this holds true, it would be devastating for our rights here in the country and I think it would have a ripple effect across all areas of our civil rights.”

As a Republican, Governor Scott says he is at odds with members of his own party and considers himself to be a “moderate centrist”. He says the fundamental rights of women will be defended, protected, and preserved in Vermont.

Regardless if the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion would still be legal in Vermont. Several years ago, Governor Scott passed a law that reaffirms reproductive health decisions are between a patient and their doctor without government interference.

In November, Vermonters will be able to vote on Prop 5, an amendment to the state constitution that would safeguard the right to reproductive liberty regardless of any future decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.