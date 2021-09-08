Gov. Scott and local legal expert react to the resignation of Vermont State Troopers over fake vaccine cards

Governor Phil Scott reacted to a story that quickly gained national attention. Three former Vermont State Troopers are suspected of making fake vaccine cards. As a local legal expert suggests, the politics of this pandemic may make it more common.

Three now former Vermont State Troopers are accused of having different roles in creating fake vaccine cards. It’s something Director Matthew Birmingham said has tarnished the reputation of the Vermont State Police.

Local legal expert Jared Carter said this could affect people’s trust in law enforcement.

“I think to the extent this is another instance in which law enforcement and their credibility is called into question,” Carter said.

Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have since resigned. The fake vaccine cards may violate federal law, as using an official government agency’s seal is a federal crime.

“That is a federal crime punishable to up to five years imprisonment and significant fines and that is the federal level, there can be state action as well,” Carter said.

“I don’t think it’s reflective of the entire Vermont State Police organization,” Carter said.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Governor Phil Scott called it disappointing.

“It’s just a simple thing to do,” Governor Scott said. “Get vaccinated, get your card, you don’t have to fabricate something.”

Carter said it may be connected to tighter mandates being enacted across the country. People who don’t want the vaccine, but want to participate fully in society.

“Which is understandable of course but it creates a fraudulent incentive for fraudulent actors,” Carter said. “Bad actors create false vaccination cards.”

Carter unfortunately doesn’t think we’ve seen the end of it.

“I think we will see this here in Vermont and across the country in light of the politics of the pandemic,” Carter said. “And it is a sad state of affairs.”