Montpelier, VT – Vermont Governor Phil Scott along with the Department of Housing and Community Development announced the launch of a program to help eliminate the barriers of at-home charging for electric vehicle ownership on Thursday.

The program will increase access to electric charging stations, according to the Office of the Governor.

The Vermont Community Electric Vehicle Chargers Incentive Program aims to provide access to charging stations at locations such as workplaces, multi-family homes, and public areas.

“To meet our carbon emissions goals, we have to make it easier for Vermonters and visitors to convert to cleaner energy. That’s why EV infrastructure has been an area of focus for my administration and partners throughout the state. In fact, Vermont leads the nation in the number of public charging stations per capita,” said Governor Scott in a statement.

The program is building onto the previous Multiunit EV Charging Pilot program, which was introduced in the Spring of 2022.

Incentives will be given to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis and will involve the installation of 84 Level 2 charging ports.