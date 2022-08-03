St. Johnsbury, VT — Not only has Governor Phil Scott announced funding to electric vehicle charging stations at multi-unit properties, but he is the first governor to travel by a fully electric vehicle. In St. Johnsbury, Governor Scott picked up his brand new security vehicle, a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning at Twin State Ford.

Combating climate change is no easy feat but using clean energy in as many ways possible may slowly make a difference.

“EVs make a lot of sense for many reasons, because the transportation sector is Vermont’s largest contributor to greenhouse gasses,” said Governor Scott. He says transitioning to electric vehicles can help combat these greenhouse gasses.

“The transition to EVs will take partnerships, it will take private investment, leveraging state and federal grants as well, like Twin State has done with their two level three fast chargers.”

This initiative will be taken one step at a time. In the coming months, Governor Scott is hoping feedback will steer his EV initiative in the right direction.

A VTrans official also commented on electric vehicle usage in Vermont. “Nearly 60% of the Agency of Transportation light duty vehicle fleet, some of which you see here today, is either hybrid-electric or full battery electric,” said Secretary Joe Flynn. “The Agency of Transportation is committed to demonstrating that electric vehicles are and will continue to be the norm.”

Vermonters can’t make the switch to electric vehicle overnight but Governor Scott is hoping these initiatives will steer the state towards clean energy. He also announced that Vermont ranks number one in the nation for EV charging stations per capita.