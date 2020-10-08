Governor Scott puts marijuana bill into law without his signature; says there’s more work to done

Governor Phil Scott made up his mind on Vermont’s commercial pot bill, allowing it to go into law without his signature.

He said the legislator was slow to move toward his position on certain areas, including plans for highway safety, education and prevention programs for kids, and the ability for communities to prohibit retail cannabis businesses. He also outlined concerns about racial inequality.

“The Legislature needs to strengthen education and prevention – including banning marketing that appeals in any way to our kids – otherwise they are failing to learn the lessons of the public health epidemic caused by tobacco and alcohol,” said Scott.

Before, it was legal to possess and cultivate a small amount of marijuana in Vermont, but it wasn’t legal to purchase or sell it. But Bill S.54 reverses that now.

Laura Subin, Director of Vermont Coalition to Regulate Marijuana says it’s an important step in criminal justice reform.

“We need to move forward in a system that has regulated sales, where products are tested for purity and potency and move forward into a more responsible system,” said Subin.

The bill places a 14% sales tax on top of the existing 6% state sales tax, which Vermont’s Senior Fiscal Analyst Graham Campbell with the Legislative Joint Fiscal Office says would generate around $7 million in tax revenue.

But Graham Unangst-Rufenacht with Rural Vermont was against the bill and says he and other small farmers have felt left out of the conversation.

“This bill puts several significant barriers between farmers and cultivators being able to equitably participate in this market – declaring that the product itself and its cultivation will not be considered agriculture and allowing no direct market access for cultivators. Governor Scott – please veto this bill so that we can create the just and equitable regulations and market we all want to see,” said Unangst-Rufenacht.

Campbell points out it will be much longer before Vermonters can purchase marijuana to allow for the creation of the Cannabis Control Board, who will oversee licensing fees and other needs.

Under this bill, cities and towns must authorize businesses before retail establishments open. It also dedicates $10 million per year to education and prevention efforts. The sales and use tax would fund a grant program to expand afterschool and summer learning programs.

Scott calls on the legislature to strengthen education and prevention for the health and safety of young children.