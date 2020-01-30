Governor Scott Responds to ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary Towns’ in Vermont

As the Vermont legislature takes tougher gun laws into consideration, five Vermont towns have adopted laws designating themselves as ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary Towns’.

The Caledonian Record reported that the towns of Pittsford and Holland were the first two communities in the state to do so. Seven Days recently reported that Searsburg, Derby, and Clarendon followed suit and are also now ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary Towns’.

The bill adopted by the Holland Select Board says that no town official or agent can enforce any “unlawful acts” with regards to firearms, or use any town funding to do such.

Governor Scott addressed the topic in his weekly press conference at the State House. “I think if they have a segment on the local level… my advice is to make sure that they note that State and Federal law is going to prevail in these issues. They aren’t going to be isolated and do whatever they want to do. They have to adhere to State and Federal law.”

Barton is another town which is considering adoption of such legislation, with others expected to put similar legislation on the ballots for Town Meeting Day.