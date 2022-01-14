Montpelier, VT — On January 14, Governor Phil Scott signed bill S.172 in an effort to push for expanding voter access across Vermont for 2022 annual municipal meetings in response to COVID-19.

In a letter to the General Assembly, Scott highlights public concern over large gatherings that can prevent residents from attending Town Meetings or voting in miscellaneous elections. He also notes that there needs to be an increase in voter participation in elections that only garner a fraction of the turnout of general elections.

Scott’s goal is to be able to provide mailing ballots to registered voters for all elections in Vermont.