Governor Phil Scott showed the design of the new ‘Vermont Strong’ license plates Tuesday morning.

The original plate was created after Tropical Storm Irene and it’s now coming back with a new take.

Scott says he’s noticed the outpouring of support these last few weeks and says Vermonters have shown strength, and the new plate has a similar look to the original one because of that with a slightly different message.

“Time and time again Vermonters have shown their willingness to step up to help their neighbors and unite for a common cause. That’s why I thought it was important to change ‘I am Vermont Strong’ to ‘We are Vermont Strong,’” said Scott.

There’s also a second version of the new plate in partnership with Darn Tough Vermont adding the phrase ‘tough too.’

All the money raised from the sales will go straight into flood recovery.

Scott says more information will be available, and the plates will go on sale in the coming weeks.