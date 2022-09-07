Montreal, Canada — Governor Phil Scott has been visiting Montreal since Tuesday, meeting with Canadian officials and business leaders to strengthen relations and form a partnership between Quebec and Vermont economies. On Wednesday, he met with leaders to discuss their areas of economic priority and attended the International Aerospace Innovation Forum to try to bring Canadian aviation businesses to Vermont.

Last November, Scott introduced Vermont’s first Trade and Investment Representative in Canada, and now Canada is Vermont’s largest trade partner.

“My team and I have met with numerous businesses to help strengthen relationships and look for opportunities to grow each other’s economy and opportunities,” said Scott. “We believe our Montreal based office will start more conversations, open more doors, and lead to more great opportunities to build on the Quebec-Vermont relationship.”

Scott discussed key points in growing both economies, which included transportation, trade, and environmentalism.

Hydro-Quebec, a Canadian clean energy company, supplies about a quarter of Vermont’s electrical energy.

Lindsay Kurrle of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development talked about the draws of doing business in Vermont. “We really want to make sure that we are showing folks that Vermont is a great place to do business, and by bringing the Governor here and meeting with these businesses, folks are seeing how accessible we are, and how interested we are to bring them to Vermont, and have them be part of our economic landscape.”

Scott says that Vermont and Quebec have similar workforce challenges but aims to solve those issues by revitalizing their trade partnerships. “The best way to accomplish this is to establish relations, and to find opportunity to visit one another. Relationships matter, and they run deep, and it means something to those in Canada, but for us in Vermont as well.”

He also noted that the Vermont Agency of Transportation will purchase four electric busses from Canadian company Letenda through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.