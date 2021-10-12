Governor wants ‘uniform response’ to racist taunting at Vermont sports events

MONTPELIER – Governor Phil Scott said he’s frustrated over a spate of hateful comments during high school sporting events in Vermont.

“I think we have to come up with a response, a uniform response to this,” Scott said. ‘We can’t tolerate this. This isn’t something that kids should be subjected to, and we should stop it in its tracks when it happens.”

In September, racial slurs were allegedly directed at Winooski soccer players by opposing players and fans. Last week, a volleyball match between Burlington and South Burlington high schools was called off after racial and transphobic slurs were directed at BHS players. A day later, the Hartford girls’ soccer team was reportedly subjected to harassment, forcing an early end to the game.

South Burlington administrators are investigating he Burlington incident.