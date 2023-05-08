Montpelier, VT- Governor Phil Scott signed a number of bills on Monday, but most notably an act banning paramilitary training camps, such as the controversial ‘Slate Ridge‘ in West Pawlet, VT.

The bill, called S.3, makes it illegal to train anyone how to use a gun or explosive with the intention of them carrying out an of act of mass violence, or civil disorder. The bill defines civil disorder as a, “public disturbance involving acts of violence by an assemblage of two or more persons that causes an immediate danger of or results in damage or injury to the property or person of any other individual.”

Penalties that come with breaking this law include up to 5 years in prison, and up to $50,000 in fines, or both.

State Sen. Phil Baruth introduced the bill to prevent training camps such as Slate Ridge, run by Daniel Banyai.

Authorities say owner Banyai didn’t have the proper zoning permits to build the facility, and neighbors have complained about the noise of gunfire from the camp.

In February 2023, the Vermont Environmental Court ordered Banyai to take down the buildings involved with the training by June 23rd, or face the possibility of jail, and fines that could exceed $100,000.

In April 2021, Banyai described his property to The Associated Press as a firearms training facility that was safe, and didn’t pose any risk to the environment. The facility also teaches first aid and “anything to do with the outdoors and firearms.”

The bill makes exceptions for legitimate law enforcement, military training performed by Norwich University, self-defense classes, gun-safety courses, and training facilities for recreational activities involving guns, such as hunting.

S.3 goes into effect today following the Governor’s signature.