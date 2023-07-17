Vermont native and acclaimed musician Grace Potter announced Monday on Twitter she will host a special livestream fundraiser Monday night at 8:30 p.m. on her YouTube channel.

Getting ready for a very special (very last-minute) Twilight Hour tonight at 8:30pm EST on my YouTube channel: https://t.co/Hs7PzCNmE8



Tune in early as I’ll be spinning a flood-themed playlist for the pre-stream!



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/VSCSlHHs1F — Grace Potter (@gracepotter) July 17, 2023

The event aims to support Vermont flood relief efforts through The Vermont Community Foundation’s VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund.

Potter will play a flood-themed playlist to raise funds for those affected by the floods.

Her upcoming album, “Mother Road,” is set to release on Aug. 18, adding to the anticipation surrounding this charitable event.