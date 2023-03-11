A New Hampshire state lawmaker from Grafton County is due in court on May 18 after being arrested for threatening a snowplow driver.

State Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, 51, of Wentworth is a Republican representing Grafton County’s 6th District. A plow driver for the Wentworth Highway Department recorded video with his phone last Saturday outside Greeson’s home that appears to show Greeson screaming at him, swearing and making an obscene gesture.

New Hampshire State Police arrested Greeson on Friday for disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and simple assault. He was released on his own recognizance and is due in court in Plymouth on May 18.