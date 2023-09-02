A Grafton man will spend two years in prison for pandemic relief fraud.

Dana McIntyre, 59, pleaded guilty in April to four counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering in U.S. District Court in Boston. He’ll also have to pay $679,156 in restitution.

Prosecutors say McIntyre filled out fraudulent applications in 2020 for two Economic Injury Disaster Loans and a Paycheck Protection Program loan. He was living in Massachusetts at the time and owned a pizzeria in Beverly, MA.

After obtaining more than $650,000 in loans for his pizza shop, he sold the pizzeria and used most of the money to buy an alpaca farm in Grafton. Prosecutors also say McIntyre used some of the money to buy airtime for a weekly cryptocurrency-themed radio show he hosted.