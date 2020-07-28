Grand Isle County Cracks down on DUI’s

Ten days ago State attorney general Doug DiSabito sent out a memo to all law enforcement agencies in Grand Isle County informing them that effective immediately, he will be taking advantage of information outlined under title 23 of the Vermont Statutes.

“Under the law, the courts for a DUI number two or a DLS number two: someone lost their license as a result of a DUI. The court at sentencing can order that the motor vehicle that the operator used can be immobilized.”

DiSabito says this is all in an effort to deter individuals from driving under the influence, but was enforced after a deadly weekend.

“When I saw the news about the deadly weekend that we had, my heart goes out to the families and those involved. I felt that I should let the public know that I have taken these steps.”

Title 23 is not new, but it is rarely used in cases. Desabito says this will change for him.

“I’m gonna start using it for all the cases that i’ve seen. I mean I’m seeing DLS number five DUI number 4, it’s getting out of hand.”

The state’s attorney says he hopes people will now think twice about operating a vehicle under the influence or with a suspended license.

“A family member might think twice about letting their husband, their wife, their sister, their brother, their boyfriend or girlfriend use their vehicle knowing that one, their intoxicated, or two that their license is suspended.”