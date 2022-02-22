Grand Isle, VT — Staffing shortages have been prevalent in every industry and first responders are no exception, with volunteer fire departments in Grand Isle County struggling to recruit new members.

The North Hero Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Murdock says he is down half the staff they normally have. “We run a core group of about 12, which historically is down about a half dozen folks.” On top of staffing problems, a lot of the volunteer firefighters have full-time jobs during the day. “Daytime coverage is tough,” remarked Murdock. “That’s really where we fall short.”

To combat the staff shortages and to make sure fire departments are responding appropriately to incidents, Murdock says the fire departments have to work together. “We have five departments in the county sending personnel in. We might get two or three people in a truck, and that’s what you have to deal with.”

One North Hero firefighter Dwayne Cormier has responded to fires for the past twenty years. Cormier says the job has been rewarding and he loves giving back to the community but notes he can use some extra help. “Just having the staff available to support you and making sure that there’s someone to respond to the call regardless if you’re not feeling well.”

The department has hosted events to get it’s name out there for recruits. “We created a dunking machine that we put in the icy water and it grew a crowd in front of us,” said Cormier. “It gave us the opportunity to talk to the crowd about these items.” He adds that any prospective members interested should join as it is “an amazing way to give back to your community and you’ll find it rewarding.”

Lastly, Murdock says that he is proud of his members for stepping up to the challenge. “I have a very dedicated bunch, I am fortunate.”