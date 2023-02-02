Grand Isle, VT – Two days after a man died following a fight at a middle school basketball game, the Grand Isle Supervisory Union announced it is banning spectators from all home games for the remainder of the basketball season.

In a statement, the GISU Superintendent and other district leaders said, it they are “shocked and saddened” by what happened, adding, “This behavior is unacceptable, can not be tolerated, and runs contrary to everything we believe athletics in education should be.”

The fight happened Tuesday night at Alburgh Community Education Center during a game involving Alburgh and St. Albans City. Vermont State Police said Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, was involved in the fight. Police say Giroux was on his way home called for medical help. He was taken by ambulance to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where he was pronounced dead. Toxicology reports are pending.

GISU is the latest school organization to take this step. Two weeks ago, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax announced it was banning fans following an incident at a basketball game against Milton.

The GISU says “we can not ignore the increase in spectator misconduct at school sporting events throughout Vermont, including in our gymnasiums. District leaders add, “we will call on all leaders in Vermont to not only condemn violence and misconduct by spectators at local sporting events, but also consider how best to respond to misbehavior by spectators; and how to better structure educational athletic events to ensure all participants, including spectators, support and exhibit the values of teamwork, collaboration, sportsmanship, and health and well-being.”