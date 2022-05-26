Last August, the Town of Grand Isle formally asked the same people who’d examined its books for the previous four years to audit the town’s finances again. That audit was finally approved last week, and now the town needs this year’s books to be looked over.

Grand Isle has asked accounting firms to audit the town’s financial records for fiscal 2022, which ends next month. If the Selectboard wishes, the town will also have the option of continuing the arrangement with the winning bidder for four more years after that, through 2026. Three replies came in by Monday’s deadline.

“We have one that can’t do it,” Selectboard vice-chair Josie Leavitt said during a special meeting Thursday night. “Sullivan Powers and RHR Smith are the ones that have gotten theirs in on time and sent through the U.S. Mail, as they were instructed, so these are the two that we need to consider.”

RHR Smith and Company, based in Maine, already has a history with the town. The firm audited Grand Isle’s books for every fiscal year from 2017 through 2021. It’s also the low bidder this year.

“Estimate of hours and all-inclusive maximum fee, total: $16,500,” Selectboard member Couper Shaw said of RHR Smith’s bid.

Leavitt asked, “And that would be the price for all five years if we went that way?”

“Yes,” Shaw answered.

However, the Selectboard did not officially approve RHR Smith’s 2021 audit until a meeting last week. Attendeed of that meeting accused the firm of violating state statutes and treating the board with disrespect.

Sullivan Powers and Company, based in Montpelier, is the other bidder. Its proposal would cost the town more money than RHR Smith’s bid would.



“They break it down year by year, showing 2022 is $26,000. 2023 is $26,500. 2024 is $27,000. 2025 is $27,800 and 2026 is $28,700, so it’s a steady — it seems like a percentage increase each year,” Selectboard member Eric Godin said.

“There’s a big cost difference there,” Leavitt noted. “It’ll be interesting to read these.”

“There is,” Godin said.

The town’s request for bids shows that cost won’t be the primary deciding factor; it’ll be weighed equally with the bidders’ qualifications. The board members will make summaries of both bids available online with the expectation that they’ll compare the two bids in depth at a meeting on June 6.