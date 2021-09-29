Grand Isle State’s Attorney calls limited Courthouse hours ‘dangerous’ for county residents

NORTH HERO, Vt. – The Grand Isle County Courthouse has been operating on a part-time schedule since early August due to security staffing issues, and State’s Attorney Douglas DiSabito said it’s not just inconvenient, it’s also dangerous.

In April, DiSabito notified the Vermont Supreme Court about the possibility that the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department would be unable to continue security staffing at the Courthouse.

“We have e-mails that they knew as early as April that this might be an issue, and I submit that they did not plan properly for this, and as a result, instead of replacing security they just closed the court,” DiSabito said.

He said it’s the responsibility of the Vermont Supreme Court to provide adequate staffing, not the Sheriff’s Department.

When asked about DiSabito’s accusations of poor planning, Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson security staffing is an issue emerging in several other counties, and it’s not being ignored.

“We understand his concerns with the Courthouse doors not being open and we’re working towards a solution,” Judge Grearson said. “I am hopeful we will have at least an interim step in the near future. It’s not that we’ve given up on this, we continue to work on it every day.”

DiSabito is particularly concerned about the Courthouse’s limited schedule (Tuesdays and Thursdays) when it comes to emergencies that require immediate assistance.

“Say for instance you’re a victim of domestic abuse and you need to get a restraining order or relief from abuse order, and you come to the courthouse and you see a sign on the door that says we’re closed, call this number,” DiSabito said.

And in fact, he tried calling that number to see if Grand Isle residents would be able to get help quickly when they need it.

“The recording said you’ve reached the Franklin Criminal and Family Division, please call back,” DiSabito said. “This is not how justice is supposed to be accessed or administered.”

For more information on DiSabito’s concerns and the push to reopen the Courthouse, view the press release below: