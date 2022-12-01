From the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, grant funds are available to farmers for projects that benefit water quality to help statewide clean water and sustainability efforts. Farmers that meet a certain criteria can apply through the Farm and Forest Viability Program’s website.

The grants are between $5,000 and $40,000, depending on the project. The program has been running for about six years, and usually awards between 15 and 25 applicants with a total of $600,000 and $800,000.

Viability Program Director Liz Gleason says the grant program focuses on commercial farming businesses.

“Farming can be a really important ecosystem and social service. We need food, we need land that grows food for people, and takes care of biodiversity, species migration, and other ecosystem services,” she says.

Gleason notes it’s a small but great program. It can fund all different kinds of projects, such as infrastructure or irrigation projects that work to benefit the ecosystem.

The Vermont Housing and Conservation Board also helps farmers with future business plans to help their farms grow.