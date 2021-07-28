Grant program funded with COVID money offers free college

Low-income Vermonters are getting the opportunity to get a college degree tuition-free.

The 802 Opportunity grant pays for up to two years of tuition to the Community College of Vermont to any Vermonter with a family adjusted gross income of less than $50,000 per year.

There are 33 different programs at CCV that are eligible. Starting this fall, the program is open to new or returning students. The program was approved by the Vermont Legislature earlier this year.

It is funded with federal COVID relief money.