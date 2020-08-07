‘Great Adirondack Garage Sale’ kicks off this weekend

For at least a decade now, the ‘Great Adirondack Garage Sale‘, has been a staple in communities across Northern New York. Located in the heart of the Adirondacks, small communities like Newcomb have been having yard sales for years.

Rose Bush, who has lived in Newcomb for decades looks forward to this event each year. “Oh I love it, we all get together.”

What’s now known as the ‘Great Adirondack Garage Sale’, began as a multi-community garage sale in Old Forge, Inlet, and Indian Lake, New York, to help promote the Route 28 corridor. With growing popularity, they expanded in 2010, to include Long Lake, earning the name ‘Great Adirondack Garage Sale’. In 2016 they added several more communities to the list including Newcomb.

“Folks have already been knocking on doors since I wanna say Eight o’clock… Seven o’clock this morning” says David Hughes with the Town of Newcomb. “Folks have been visiting all of our local businesses, our local eateries, et cetera. And business is up, we’re very grateful.”

A needed boom in business after feeling impacts from COVID. Friday marks day one of the three day long event, which typically happens during Memorial Day Weekend, but because of the pandemic they had to push it off.

“We all agreed upon this week as a secondary contingency date”, says Hughes. “So now we’ve all been supplying our local garage sales with sanitizer and face masks and anything that they would need to be able to host,to be able to make this garage sale kind of go off with out a hitch.”