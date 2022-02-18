After a pandemic cancellation last year, the Great Ice! Festival is back to warm up a chilly weekend in North Hero.

Through Sunday, City Bay will serve as a winter playground in an effort to boost off-season tourism to the Lake Champlain Islands. Friday night’s events included the annual Christmas tree bonfire and open skating in an illuminated rink, right on the bay.

“I am ecstatic,” Aubrey Billings of Grand Isle said. “I love this community; I love being able to gather with everybody and have a big celebration like this in the Islands. It’s a lot of fun.”

“I am absolutely thrilled; it’s great to get out in the wintertime and do something fun outside,” Lisa Brown of Grand Isle said. “This is the first time since (the) holiday (season).”

Some of the Great Ice! Festival events have an admission charge. The proceeds of those events are shared between the North Hero Historical Society, the North Hero Volunteer Fire Department and Grand Isle Rescue.