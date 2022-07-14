The oldest long-distance walking trail in the United States is getting an upgrade, thanks to millions of dollars in funding. The Long Trail has welcomed hikers from across the nation for over a hundred years and the Green Mountain Club recently announced they raised $4 million in funding to preserve one of Vermont’s gems.

“It’s very relaxing and healing,” said Dominique St. Arnaud, a Vermont resident. “Sit for a few hours and few so good when you leave.”

The 250-mile-long trail stretches from the Massachusetts border up to Canada and has been going strong since 1910 and attracts hundreds of thousands of hikers a year. “People have a really strong connection to outdoor recreation,” said Mike Debonis, Executive Director of the Green Mountain Club. “For us, we manage the long trail, and make sure hiking resource is there for folks to enjoy.”

Since 2020, the trail has seen a 35% increase in new hikers and an 80% increase in overnight shelters, as many turned to hiking during the pandemic.

“It’s calming,” said Kathryn Wrigley, a Forest Recreations Specialist. “It slows you down, gives you a place to breathe not looking at your phone because you’re just trying to breathe and don’t have time to check Instagram. Allows separation between being plugged in.”

Vermont’s nature plays a central role in their state’s culture and Debonis says the millions of dollars they received for the Long Trail will help preserve Vermont’s nature for generations to come.

“Nature for me is a huge part of my life,” said Marybeth Harris. “Not only do I want people to take care of it but I want people to enjoy it because I think the more people enjoy it, the more they’re going to want to take care of it,” Harris says she has hiked all 46 mountains in the Adirondack and says it has brought her closer to her grandchildren. “It gives us a lot of time together to talk. You could have a difficult huge goal if you do a little at a time. I like being in the woods and being with my grandma. It’s cool to be at the top of the mountain.”

Harris adds she is happy to see the funding. “It’s our backyard, we gotta take care of it.”

Trail officials say maintaining the trail is essential to slow down erosion and also prevent the trail from widening, which could disrupt wildlife. The $4 million will be spread out to different areas, including one million to build a new visitors center in Waterbury. Money will also go towards fixing up the northern end of the trail and towards supporting trail workers.