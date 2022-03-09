Green Mountain Power customers who need help can now get it in any language. GMP, which serves three-quarters of Vermont, is rolling out a new translation service. The service is free and available in any language you might speak.

Staff claim that customers whose first language isn’t English can simply state their chosen language when they call for utility support. Callers will then be placed on a brief hold while GMP gets in touch with a translator, which should take under a minute to get you connected.

GMP says that in the past, connecting people to language services often required them to hang up and call the customer back or place them on a long hold. “But we wanted to make it seamless and easy for everybody so that it could happen in real-time and they can resolve the issue right then,” said Kristin Carlson, GMP. “Because sometimes people can’t call back, it’s inconvenient to try to do it. We wanted to make it as convenient as possible so everyone has equal access to the info they need in real-time.”

Right now, the translation service is only offered over the phone but GMP plans to launch it on their website in the coming months.