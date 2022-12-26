Green Mountain Power says there will be a 10 minute outage Monday that could impact some customers in Chittenden County.

In a Twitter post, GMP says crews will be repairing storm damage to transmission lines. The line serve Huntington and Richmond and will also impact parts of Williston and Jericho. Green Mountain Power says crews expect work to start at 1:30 p.m. with the outage lasting 10 minutes.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, Green Mountain Power reported just under 1,200 outages. GMP says it’s restored 92,500 customers.

According to the site vtoutages.org, there are more than 5,000 outages statewide. Around half of those are customers of Washington Electric in Washington and Orange counties.