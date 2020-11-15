Green Mountain Power urges customers to be alert ahead of strong, gusty winds

COLCHESTER, Vt. – Green Mountain Power is urging customers to be safe and stay alert with forecasted strong, gusty winds this evening that could mean possible outages.

GMP said that probability is greater in higher elevations along the western slopes of the Green Mountains.

“Safety is at the front of everything we do, and we want our customers to be safe – so they should pay close attention to the strong wind conditions this storm will bring. We are ready to respond to possible outages and have been tracking multiple forecasts for days,” said Mike Burke, Chief of Field Operations for GMP. “It is always critical that customers stay away from all downed lines and trees. Always assume lines are energized. Call us,” he added.

Make sure your cellphones are charged and your flashlights have fresh batteries. GMP offers more storm preparation information on their website.

Crews will be wearing masks as they respond to outages, and customers should as well. You should also maintain a distance of at least six feet.

Customers can call 888-835-4672 to report outages, and you can also report and track restoration times online here.

Stay up to date on the latest weather forecast with Local 22 & Local 44 throughout the evening as wind speeds increase.