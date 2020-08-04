Green Mountain Power urges Vermonters to prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

COLCHESTER, Vt. – As Tropical Storm Isaias inches closer to Vermont, Green Mountain Power is reminding customers to stay vigilant and take steps to prepare for potential flooding and other hazards.

Isaias is forecasted to bring potential flash flooding along with 1-4 inches of rain.

“We want everyone to be safe,” said Mike Burke, GMP’s Chief of Field Operations. “Do not drive over water-covered roads and stay away from all downed lines and trees.”

GMP is watching the system closely, and noted that a shifting forecast appears to increase the possibility of flooding and wind concerns.

A long list of storm preparation and safety tips can be found on the GMP website, and they also offer text alerts.

Crews are following extra health and safety precautions during the pandemic, and encouraging customers to maintain a distance of at least six feet from its employees.