Sale of Green Mountain College sparks more worries about Vermont’s small schools

The now-defunct Green Mountain College was recently sold to the former owner of a whiskey company for nearly $5 million, well below the $25 million asking price.

Founded in 1834, the school in Poultney had more than 400 students enrolled and offered 23 undergraduate and graduate degrees when it shut down in May 2019.

Sarah Pelkeny, director of Economic Development in Poultney, said the absence of students has impacted the community. “There have been some businesses that have closed and a general sense of unease about what would happen next,” she said.

Three women who graduated from schools in the Vermont State College Systems are worried about what this means for the remaining VSC campuses. The closure of Green Mountain came one year after Lyndon State and Johnson State colleges merged to become Northern Vermont University.

“Lyndonville, Johnson, Randolph those communities will struggle without colleges there,” said Cathy Printon, a 1985 Johnson State College graduate. “They hire a lot of people from the community and that’s kinda the beauty of what the students find there.”

Adriana Eldred, a 2020 graduate of Northern Vermont University-Johnson, said students need to be involved in these decisions.

“The committees it’s appointed have inadequate student representation much of the student and community involvement throughout this process has been very performative at best or just blatantly ignoring at best,” she said.

Sixth-generation Vermonter Mary Collins said feels as if removing these colleges is removing Vermont’s history and wants the new owner to preserve it.

“You know that means something and I’m afraid that we are dismantling it,” said Collins, a 1981 Johnson State College graduate .

Raj Bhakti, whose winning bid was the highest offer for Green Mountain College, has said he will operate the campus as a nonprofit, perhaps as an agriculture project involving food and medicine.