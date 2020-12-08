Green Mountain State unveils new tool for contract tracing, COVID-19 vaccinations plan

Governor Phil Scott said pandemic restrictions will remain in place, given the rate of coronavirus spread in New England and New York.

“Rhode Island, a three and a half hour drive from here, has the highest rate of daily cases in the country, surpassing the Midwest hot spots,” Governor Scott said.

Vermont recorded 718 cases in the last week, the largest weekly increase so far. This pushed the state over the 5,000 mark for cumulative cases.

Following news Tuesday of older patients in the UK getting vaccinated, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Vermont expects to get its first doses in about a week.

“So far we’ve ordered 5850 doses and we will continue to place orders each week,” Dr. Levine said.

There will be a limited supply early on and that’s where the priority list kicks in.

“Vaccine recipients in phase 1A, will be high risk health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities,” Dr. Levine said.

There are no new outbreaks in long-term care facilities but numbers continue to go up in places with outbreaks. Dr. Levine said there are a few issues that make it tough for these places.

“The facilities often have so many patients in them, not that they are overcrowded, just to their capacity, that when it comes to cohorting patients and trying to isolate people out quickly early on when you are identifying cases that becomes very challenging for them,” Dr. Levine said.

Vaccines will be provided to vermonters at no cost. Despite the speed at which vaccines are being developed, safety remains a top priority.

“Before vaccinations can be given to the public, they must be approved by the FDA and formally recommended by the advisory committee on immunization practices,” Dr. Levine said.

The Health Department will also be launching a new text notification system that pairs with its contact tracing efforts. That goes into effect later this week. People will get a text right away from the number 86911, if they have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.