Green Up Day aims to keep the Green Mountain State clean

Green Up Day is when Vermonters come together to pick up roadside litter and trash. The Executive Director of Green Up Vermont Kate Alberghini said, people are already preparing.

“We have distributed over 50,000 bright green, green up day trash bags and towns had some leftovers from last year, so they have already started picking up the state,” Alberghini said.

This year’s event is happening May 1. Alberghini said each year they see many beer cans and plastic bottles. When plastic starts to break down it contaminates our water ways.

“They also sometimes are eaten by animals and that sort of thing, so it’s just very unhealthy all the way around for our environment,” Alberghini said.

All 251 towns and cities in the state have a volunteer town coordinator who distributes the Green Up Day trash bags in their community.

“And it’s so satisfying and amazing for the environment,” Alberghini said.

It’s an economic impact as well, keeping the Green Mountain State clean. Ray Mikus is the owner of Green Light Real Estate and experiences this first hand showing people around the state.

“I mean a lot of out of state people of course and even people from within the state when they see you don’t have to see trash in the roads, it’s just pleasant to look at,” Mikus said.

Mikus has been participating in the event for ten years. This year Green Light Real Estate is donating $5 for every social media post tagged with #greenupvt21.

“I mean everyone sees trash and if everyone does just a little bit more than they need to, like if everyone just picks up one thing that they dropped, and one more thing, everything just looks so much better,” Mikus said.