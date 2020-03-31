Green Up Day in Vermont postponed to May 30

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermonters looking forward to “Green Up Day” will have to wait a few more weeks.

The spring tradition of beautifying the state, by trying to raise awareness for a litter free environment, is now scheduled for May 30, instead of May 2.

Green Up Day supplies will now be given out the first week of May.

“We will be ramping up our communications around coronavirus safety, wearing gloves, protection from ticks and sharp objects, and other things for the next eight weeks. We will also be launching an updated App that will aid in building virtual teams, instant communication, and tracking routes/bags all over Vermont to help grow participation.” Green Up Executive Director Kate Alberghini said.

Trash drop off locations are expected to be managed with little to no close contact.

